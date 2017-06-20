Watch: “Baby Driver” Trailer Remix Will Get You Fired Up

Baby Driver is an upcoming action film by director Edgar Wright, the man who gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The World’s End.

Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver who works for a crime boss, played by Kevin Spacey. The movie currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The action flick will hit theaters June 28th, and in the spirit of the film Sony Pictures released a trailer remix done by DJ Mike Helm.

Watch below (p.s. it’s incredible):