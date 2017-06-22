WATCH: Auston Matthews wins Calder, Vegas now has a team

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews was recognized last night as NHL’s Rookie of the Year at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Matthews scored 40 goals in his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was heavily favoured to win the Calder Trophy.

Another Canadian honoured in Las Vegas last night was the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid. McDavid took home three major awards last night. He won Art Ross Trophy (for most points during the season), Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Player’s Association) and the Hart Memorial Trophy (most valuable player). McDavid will also be the cover athlete for the new EA Sports NHL 18 in September.



Finally, the Las Vegas Golden Knights began the process of building their roster. This roster will change with trades, but here are the selections made last night by the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

CC Image Courtesy of Deepti Hari via Flickr