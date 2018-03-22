Listen Live

Watch Audioslave Members Perform ‘Like A Stone’ With System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian

Honouring The Late Chris Cornell

At a Prophets Of Rage show in Auckland, New Zealand this week, band members invited Kiwi singer Serj Tankian of System Of A Down for a performance of “Like A Stone”.

POR members, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk who also performed together in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave took time out of their set to make a special dedication to Chris Cornell, the singer of the latter group who died last spring.

Cornell’s Wife Vicky tweeted the fan-shot footage of the performance, thanking the group for “honoring and keeping Chris Cornell’s memory alive”. Watch the performance of “Like A Stone” from Audioslave’s self-titled debut album below:

