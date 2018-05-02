WATCH: Astros Pitcher PUNCH Himself In The Face

Last night Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles punched himself in the face- HARD!

He was mad at himself for giving up a three run, home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning when it was a 0-0 game.

So when he was pulled off the mound, on his way into the dug out, he just smoked himself in the jaw. The Astros lost, 4-0.

The video of this is actually painful to watch.

🎶’Cause you had a bad day🎶 pic.twitter.com/5xHNe9JULh — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 2, 2018

(Image Courtesy of YES Network)