Watch As Texas Woman Slips Out of Cuffs and Drives Away… In A Squad Car
Suspect Reportedly Arrested over Shoplifting Accusation
How to make a bad day worse: A new social media video making the rounds reportedly shows a woman in Texas getting the cuffs slapped on her over a shop lifting charge; she gets thrown in the back of the squad car, only to slip out of the cuffs, climb the partition, and drive away. The high speed chase didn’t last long, now all their squad cars have Plexiglas separating the back seat from the front.