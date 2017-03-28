Watch: Arkells Perform ‘My Heart’s Always Yours’ Ahead Of Junos Appearance

Gearing up for their Juno Awards performance this weekend, The Arkells recently played in front of an intimate crowd at The Root Down as a part of the UMUSIC Sessions.

No doubt Arkells will bring their heavy-hitting radio single “My Heart’s Always Yours” to the Junos, where they’re nominated for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year. The band also performed a number of other tracks off their most recent album, Morning Report.

Take a listen to “My Heart’s Always Yours” and “Savannah” below:

Arkells also took the opportunity to share the news of dropping a remix EP of “My Heart’s Always Yours,” which will feature mixes from Toronto’s Lights and The Darcys. The band told Elle Magazine “The original version of this song was produced by Tony Hoffer, who’s worked with M83 and AIR, and the arrangement already lent itself for a good remix. We’re honoured our friends dug in and made this tune their own.”