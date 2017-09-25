Watch: Arkells Cover Cinnamon Girl And Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World

Neil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Sunday night at Massey Hall in Toronto, along with Bruce Cockburn, Stéphane Venne, and Beau Dommage were also inducted, and the ceremony featured tribute performances from Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, and Randy Bachman.

There were several tribute performances during the ceremony, including one from the Arkells. They played the finale, including an epic collaboration on “Cinnamon Girl” with Alex Lifeson of Rush.

ALEX LIFESON + ARKELLS + @AARONGOLDSTEIN playing Neil Young for Neil Young seated 20 feet away. #cinnamongirl pic.twitter.com/lo0C3suVzx — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) September 25, 2017

Young was introduced by Randy Bachman, and told the crowd during his speech that he is “terribly proud to be Canadian”.

They ended the night with “Rockin’ In The Free World” with Randy Bachman & all of the other performers on stage.