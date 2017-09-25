Listen Live

Watch: Arkells Cover Cinnamon Girl And Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World

At 2017 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ceremony

By Entertainment, Music, Uncategorized

Neil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Sunday night at Massey Hall in Toronto, along with Bruce Cockburn, Stéphane Venne, and Beau Dommage were also inducted, and the ceremony featured tribute performances from Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, and Randy Bachman.

There were several tribute performances during the ceremony, including one from the Arkells. They played the finale, including an epic collaboration on “Cinnamon Girl” with Alex Lifeson of Rush.

Young was introduced by Randy Bachman, and  told the crowd during his speech that he is “terribly proud to be Canadian”.

They ended the night with “Rockin’ In The Free World” with Randy Bachman & all of the other performers on stage.

Related posts

The last lyrics Michael Hutchence ever wrote.

Depeche Mode Shares Cover Of David Bowie’s “Heroes” To Mark 40th Anniversary

Watch: Foo Fighters Are The Latest Guests On “Carpool Karaoke”

New Tragically Hip Documentary

Watch: Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea And He’s Not Happy About It

Listen: Arcade Fire Covers John Lennon’s “Mind Games”

WATCH: Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Tear It Up!

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video 36 Hours Before His Death

Leonard Cohen Video For “Leaving The Table” Released