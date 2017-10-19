Listen Live

Watch: Arkells, Blue Rodeo and More Cover The Tragically Hip

Canadian Bands Pay Tribute To The Hip

Canadians from all walks of life came together on Wednesday to share their memories of Gord Downie, who passed away Tuesday night following a battle with brain cancer. Tributes have been flowing in steadily since the news broke.

Earlier this year, 30 bands descended upon George Stroumboulopoulos’ home to cover their favourite Tragically Hip songs. This Sunday, The Strombo Show will re-air the “Hip30” special featuring the likes of Arkells, Stars, Blue Rodeo, Rheostatics, and many more performing some classic cuts on CBC Radio 2 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

While you’ll have to wait to take in the special in its glorious entirety, The Strombo Show has shared a selection of video performances to help fans navigate this difficult time.

 

ARKELLS – “MY MUSIC AT WORK”

BLUE RODEO – “BOBCAYGEON”

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! – “LAST OF THE UNPLUCKED GEMS”

RHEOSTATICS – “BOBCAYGEON”

STARS – “WHAT BLUE”

