Listen Live

Watch: Arcade Fire Share ‘Everything Now’

Their New Album Drops Next Month

By Music

Clear your schedules. Arcade Fire have announced their follow-up to 2013’s Reflektor is coming next month.

Everything Now will be their next album, due out July 28th. On Wednesday, the band teased a series of cryptic social media posts, hinting at “Infinite Content” that linked to what looks like a Russian Twitter spam-bot promoting Arcade Fire news. They also linked out to a fake live stream of from a place called “Death Valley.”

Listen to the first single from the forthcoming album, its title track “Everything Now”:

 

Related posts

Watch: Liam Gallagher Shares “Wall Of Glass”

Foo Fighters Release New Single “Run”

Festival Pulls Plug on Foo Fighters…They Keep Playing Anyway

Alanis Morissette To Make A Musical Based On “Jagged Little Pill”

The Tragically Hip Partner with Newstrike on Medical Marijuana

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Have Renewed Their Vows

WATCH: Guns ‘N Roses Cover “Black Hole Sun” As Tribute To Chris Cornell

Liam Gallagher To Team Up With Adele Producer Greg Kurstin

Music Legend Greg Allman Passes