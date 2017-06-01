Watch: Arcade Fire Share ‘Everything Now’

Clear your schedules. Arcade Fire have announced their follow-up to 2013’s Reflektor is coming next month.

Everything Now will be their next album, due out July 28th. On Wednesday, the band teased a series of cryptic social media posts, hinting at “Infinite Content” that linked to what looks like a Russian Twitter spam-bot promoting Arcade Fire news. They also linked out to a fake live stream of from a place called “Death Valley.”

Listen to the first single from the forthcoming album, its title track “Everything Now”: