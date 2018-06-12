Watch: Arcade Fire Share Animated ‘Chemistry’ Video

Arcade Fire really like to mess with their heads, literally.

The Canadian rock group have shared a new video for “Chemistry” from their recent album Everything Now. The video depicts a wedding scene, where all the humans have animated emoji-like heads on them. It’s weird and goofy, which is no surprise as the video was animated by Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries, the animation studio behind Rick & Morty. Behind the director’s chair is Ray Tintori, who’s done music videos for other indie superstars like MGMT and The Killers.

“We’ve been big fans of Ray’s work since his early videos and there was talk of collaborating during The Suburbs shoot–we were going to film it in New Orleans but then it got moved to Austin at the last minute, and Ray was caught up working on Beasts Of The Southern Wild,” frontman Win Butler wrote in a statement.

“So it was very full circle to finally be working with him in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. There is a playful, carnivalesque energy to the song; to capture that by filming literally during carnival felt right.”