Watch Arcade Fire Perform ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’ With Chrissie Hynde

Pretenders Frontwoman Joined Band On Stage

At a show in London last night, Arcade Fire brought out a very special guest, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

Halfway through their set, Hynde came out to perform the Pretenders 1986 classic “Don’t Get Me Wrong” with Arcade Fire backing her up and Win Butler assisting on vocal duties. Judging by the look on both Hynde and the band’s faces, they had a total blast together.

Later on, Hynde returned on stage along with the Preservation Jazz Hall Band to perform Arcade Fire’s mega hit “Wake Up”. Check out the fan-shot footage of both below.

Image courtesy Drew De F Fawkes via Wiki commons

