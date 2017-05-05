Listen Live

Watch: Adam Scott Finally Meets Mark Hamill

And It Is Adorable

By Entertainment, Videos

Adam Scott is known for his role as Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, as well as for playing Derek in the Will Ferrell movie Step Brothers.

One thing you may not know about him is that he’s a HUGE Star Wars fan. Scott was on Jimmy Kimmel live last night (with guest host Kirsten Bell) where he recounted a story about inviting Mark Hamill to his 2nd birthday party. As it turned out (shocker) Hamill never showed up, but Scott’s love for Luke Skywalker never waned.

In the middle of their conversation, the Star Wars theme started to play and Mark Hamill came out on to the stage, light saber in hand. Adam Scott’s reaction is amazing and hilarious – he was actually shaking!

Watch the awesome moment below:

