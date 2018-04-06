Listen Live

WATCH: A Bald Eagle Lands on an MLB Player During National Anthem

This may be the most 'Murica thing that happened...ever...

Mariner’s pitcher, James Paxton is Canadian. That didn’t stop a bald eagle from landing on his shoulder during the American National Anthem at Thursday night’s hope opener.

The eagle, named Challenger must have mistaken Paxton for his handler as he made multiple attempts to land on his shoulder as he stood alone in left field holding his hat to his chest.

Challenger has performed at 12 World Series games, five BSC National Championships and many other events. The American Eagle Foundation says the bird did in fact mistake the pitcher for one of his handlers who were waiting near a large U.S. flag in the outfield ready to catch him and give him a piece of salmon.

 

