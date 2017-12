Let’s be honest, who’s NOT talking about Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. It comes out on Friday! If you’re having a hard time keeping it together and you need something to tie you over until the movie comes out, check out these Chewbacca impressions in the meantime. You’re welcome.



YouTube / Cut

Hmm, good attempt. I like the guy at 2.15.

Opening weekend is expected to be in the $200 million-range.