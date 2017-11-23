Listen Live

Wasaga Hoping to Sell River Road Land

Former Tourist Information Centre Declared Surplus

By News

Wasaga Beach is getting rid of some land it doesn’t have a use for anymore. The Town has voted to sell the land at 550 River Road West where the tourist information centre sat. Last year, council decided to phase out the delivery of tourism services there, opting instead to look for a space at or near the beachfront. The land was then declared surplus and will be put on the chopping block once a few more real estate hurdles are passed.

Related posts

No Gun Found

Barrie OPP Officer Cleared By SIU Following September Crash

Info Session To Shed Light on Collingwood Power Sale

Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia

The Rap Sheet

5000 Candles Light Your Way First Light Celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons

Suspects Sought In Theft Of Trail Cameras From Outdoor Store

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Ontario Passes $15 Minimum Wage Increase