Wasaga Firefighters Rescue Woman Clinging To Branch in Nottawasaga River

Canoeist Was Wearing Life Jacket

Wasaga beach Fire rescued a woman from a tree this afternoon. Fire Chief Mike McWilliam says the woman in her twenties fell out of her canoe while paddling in a remote part of Nottawasaga River around 1:30 this afternoon, and grabbed hold of a low hanging branch to keep from being swept away. Firefighters had to cut a trail to get to her, as she clutched that branch the whole time. Chief McWilliam says she was shaken, but fine, adding she had her life vest on.

