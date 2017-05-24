Wasaga Distribution Info Session

Wasaga Beach is holding a “shocking” info session tonight, on the future of the town’s power distribution utility. It’s being held at the RecPlex on Mosley, and will give residents and business owners an overview of the proposed sale of Wasaga Distribution Incorporated. Some residents opposing the sale are expected to be there, saying promises were made during the last municipal election that the utility wasn’t going anywhere. Council hasn’t approved any sale, but will review everything including input given out tonight, in a late July council meeting.