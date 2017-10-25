Wasaga Beach To Get After-Hours Clinic

It was a priority for Wasaga Beach Council, and it will come to fruition in the new year. Council has been set funds in the draft 2018 budget for an after-hours clinic in the town. Mayor Brian Smith says it will make Wasaga Beach a more complete community “It’s time that Wasaga Beach has the same services as most other communities our size. I think this clinic is long overdue and I’m glad to see that council is moving forward to make this happen for our citizens.” Work will begin soon on recruiting physicians and staff for the one-year pilot project.