Wasaga Beach Police Cuff Out-Of-Towners Over Weapons and Drugs
Hit and Run Investigation Leads to Drug and Weapon Seizure
Two teens up on charges after cops in Wasaga Beach say they were holding not only drugs but an assortment of weapons.
Officers came across a suspect wanted for a June fail to remain crash at a business on Wasaga Beach’s Main St. shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night. That suspect was with another who was also taken into custody.
A subsequent search allegedly turned up a prohibited handgun and a taser. Police claim they also discovered some cocaine, crack cocaine, and trafficking paraphernalia.
Two men, both 19 and from Peel Region, facing a variety of charges.