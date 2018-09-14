Wasaga Beach Police Cuff Out-Of-Towners Over Weapons and Drugs

Two teens up on charges after cops in Wasaga Beach say they were holding not only drugs but an assortment of weapons.

Officers came across a suspect wanted for a June fail to remain crash at a business on Wasaga Beach’s Main St. shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night. That suspect was with another who was also taken into custody.

A subsequent search allegedly turned up a prohibited handgun and a taser. Police claim they also discovered some cocaine, crack cocaine, and trafficking paraphernalia.

Two men, both 19 and from Peel Region, facing a variety of charges.