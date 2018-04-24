Wasaga Beach Needs Workers

The Town of Wasaga Beach has a labour shortage. A report to council at it’s latest meeting, along with a presentation from the Georgian Bay Labour Supply Task Force indicates an aging population coupled with youth who choose to leave the area mean there aren’t enough workers to meet demand. The report shows the problem is most acute on the front lines, at supervisory positions, and in specialized roles. The report goes on to suggest the town devote resources to more diverse housing, regional transit, and more flexible child care to help lure workers to the area.