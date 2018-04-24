Listen Live

Wasaga Beach Needs Workers

A Labour Supply Shortage Affecting The Community

By News

The Town of Wasaga Beach has a labour shortage. A report to council at it’s latest meeting, along with a presentation from the Georgian Bay Labour Supply Task Force indicates an aging population coupled with youth who choose to leave the area mean there aren’t enough workers to meet demand. The report shows the problem is most acute on the front lines, at supervisory positions, and in specialized roles. The report goes on to suggest the town devote resources to more diverse housing, regional transit, and more flexible child care to help lure workers to the area.

Related posts

Driver Fled The Scene Of A South End Barrie Crash

UPDATE: Springwater Firefighters Minimized Damage To Simcoe County Museum

UPDATE: Suspect Facing Ten Counts Of First Degree Murder After Rental Van Mounts Curb at Busy Toronto Intersection

Apartment Fire Forces Residents To Hotel For The Night

Barrie City Hall Highlights

Barrie Putting the Brakes on Driving Instruction in Parts of Ward Seven

Barrie Adopts Climate Change Strategy

The Rap Sheet

Patrick Brown Suing CTV For Eight Million Dollars