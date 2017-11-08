Wasaga Beach Man Arrested After Car Hits Barrie House

A Wasaga Beach man is feeling the heat after police say he took a tour through downtown Barrie. Just after 1:00 this morning, officers claim to ahve spotted a vehicle driving erratically through the Collier Street Parkade, then north along Clapperton. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but claim it drove off at high speeds through stop signs, before losing control and striking a car then a house on Grove Street. They say the driver ran off, leaving his passenger behind, but was tracked down shortly afterwards. A 21-year-old man facing charges including Drunk and Dangerous Driving.