Wasaga Beach Home A Total Loss Following Fire
Dog and Cat Lost Their Lives, No Other Injuries Reported
Nobody was hurt after fire destroyed a Wasaga Beach home. Fire fighters were called to the house on River Road around 6:00 last evening, after someone noticed flames coming from the back deck. Fire Chief Mike McWilliam said the weather didn’t make things easy on them,
The house was a total loss, while Chief McWilliam says a dog and cat were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is not being considered suspicious.