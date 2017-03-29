Listen Live

Wasaga Beach Getting a Downtown

Council Approved Downtown Master Plan

By News

Wasaga Beach has given the thumbs up to a master plan that would establish a true downtown for the community.

That’s Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith, who went on to say the Downtown Master Plan approved last night helps guide development and infrastructure over the coming years. Town staff are now reaching out to developers to get shovels in the ground as soon as next year, while Mayor Smith indicated it could be seven to 15 years before the downtown is complete.

