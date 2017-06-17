Wasaga Beach Gets New Life-Saving Stations

The Town of Wasaga Beach and the Ministry of Natural Resources have teamed up to provide six new life-saving stations on the beachfront this summer. One of the new stations will be on the spit at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River at Beach Area One, three will be placed at Beach Area Two with the remaining two at Beach Area Five. There are already life-saving stations can at Spruce Street, at Third Street, and at Beach Area Five at 30th Street. “Safety at our beachfront is something that is extremely important to the municipality. I hope that as we move forward we can have even more of these life-saving stations,” Mayor Smith said. “And once the ministry has signed off on our agreement for the town to manage Beach One and Two, I hope that we can work towards having lifeguard stations at these beach areas.”