Wasaga Beach Council Gives Nod To Municipal Budget
The 2018 Budget Means for a 2.97 Per Cent Municipal Tax Increase
Wasaga Beach council has given the initial nod to the 2018 Municipal Budget and it comes with a 2.97% increase to municipal property taxes. that balances out to an added $63 on a $320,000 home. The budget calls for $2.5 million for the design of a new community hub, and just a bit more set aside for the implementation of the downtown project next year. “This budget is about meeting the needs of our community today, while at the same time positioning us to be successful in the future,” says Mayor Brian Smith. “The budget is the end result of careful, thoughtful discussions about priorities for the year ahead. Council and staff will work diligently to ensure the successful implementation of this financial plan.”
Capital project highlights:
- $1.4-million for Ramblewood Drive urbanization
- $40,000 for 58th Street sidewalk construction
- $824,150 for Beachwood Drive Trunk Watermain
- $767,000 for Bay Sands North Storm Sewer System
- $200,000 for Sunnidale Road Watermain Replacement
- $652,000 for Zoo Park Road (Phase 1) Drainage Improvements
- $135,000 for renovations/repairs at the RecPlex
- $30,000 for renovations to the annex at the Youth Centre
- $40,000 for light duty truck for fire department (replacement for 2004 vehicle)
- $53,000 for the library (furniture, computers and office equipment, items for the collection).
- $1.2-million to replace aging vehicles and equipment from various departments