Warriors Cancel Practice After Partying Hard at Step Curry’s Birthday

The Golden State Warriors cancelled practice Tuesday after the entire team was partying hard at Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party.

Warriors just announced they canceled practice today. Everyone in recovery mode after Curry's 30th. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2018

The Warriors spent Monday night partying hard and how does a two-time NBA champ show up to his own party? In a dang Yacht.

Steph Curry pulled up to his surprise birthday party in a yatch. #SC30th pic.twitter.com/AbCQLlcfD0 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

There was music, food, and even rapper E-40. Even the coach, Steve Kerr, busted a move on the dance floor.