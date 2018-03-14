Warriors Cancel Practice After Partying Hard at Step Curry’s Birthday
At one point he was sitting in the front row eating an entire plate of ribs while E-40 performed in the background
The Golden State Warriors cancelled practice Tuesday after the entire team was partying hard at Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party.
Warriors just announced they canceled practice today. Everyone in recovery mode after Curry's 30th.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2018
The Warriors spent Monday night partying hard and how does a two-time NBA champ show up to his own party? In a dang Yacht.
Steph Curry pulled up to his surprise birthday party in a yatch. #SC30th pic.twitter.com/AbCQLlcfD0
— Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018
There was music, food, and even rapper E-40. Even the coach, Steve Kerr, busted a move on the dance floor.
Mood. pic.twitter.com/7U716hhXrR
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2018