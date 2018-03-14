Listen Live

Warriors Cancel Practice After Partying Hard at Step Curry’s Birthday

At one point he was sitting in the front row eating an entire plate of ribs while E-40 performed in the background

The Golden State Warriors cancelled practice Tuesday after the entire team was partying hard at Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party.

The Warriors spent Monday night partying hard and how does a two-time NBA champ show up to his own party? In a dang Yacht.

There was music, food, and even rapper E-40. Even the coach, Steve Kerr, busted a move on the dance floor.

 

