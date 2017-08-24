Warner Bros. Announces ‘Joker And Harley Quinn’ Film

It looks like The Joker and the Queen of Gotham are getting their own movie. Unlike yesterday’s announcement for Scorsese’s upcoming standalone Joker film, this Joker/Harley movie will sit within the DCEU’s timeline.

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie will reprise their roles as The Joker and Harley Quinn for this film, which will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Crazy, Stupid, Love).

According to reports, this Harley-Joker film is supposed to arrive following the sequel to Suicide Squad, which is scheduled to drop in 2019 (though it has yet to obtain a director).