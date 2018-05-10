Warmer Weather May Prompt Some To Drive Faster Than They Should

Listen Live

Finally a taste of warmer weather of late; Yesterday’s sunshine was a welcome change, but South Simcoe Police are warning you don’t get too distracted by it. In a twelve hour period starting at 9:00 yesterday morning, police responded to eight car crashes in Innisfil and Bradford. Officers say the bright sunshine can make things ahead of you harder to see, adding the warmer weather tends to make folks drive faster, so watch your speed. None of yesterday’s eight crashes resulted in any serious injury.

