Wanted Woman Found Hiding In Closet

A piece of advice for law-breakers: if you’re going to invite police in to show them you’ve got nothing to hide, make sure you’ve actually got nothing to hide. South Simcoe Police were tipped off a wanted woman was in a Bradford apartment yesterday. Officers went knocking, and were greeted by the fugitive’s mother who told police the woman in question wasn’t there. To prove it, she invited police in for a look. The fugitive was allegedly found hiding in a closet. She was arrested and turned over to York Regional Police to face charges including Robbery and Break and Enter.