Wanted Man Could Be in The Barrie Area

The Barrie Police Service wants you to keep an eye out for a wanted man. Officers with the Provincial Parole unit say 27-year-old Dustin Leblond left his assigned residence and never looked back. Leblond is known to frequent Barrie, Orillia, Wasaga Beach, and Collingwood. He is in the midst of serving a two year and two month sentence for theft-related charges. See the wanted poster below and call the number listed if you have any information.