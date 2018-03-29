Wanted Man Could Be In Barrie
Shimon Abrahams Wanted On Canada-Wide Warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.
Shimon Abrahams is described as;
- Male, black (37 yrs.)
- 5’11”, 166 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Neck tattoo with the name “Avony”. He also has tattooed on his left forearm of Praying Hands and scripture writings on his right forearm.
He is serving a two (2) year and four (4) month sentence for Possession Of A Firearm With Amunition and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle .
The offender is known to frequent the city of Toronto, Barrie and the Kitchener / Waterloo area.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.