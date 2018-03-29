Wanted Man Could Be In Barrie

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Shimon Abrahams is described as;

Male, black (37 yrs.)

5’11”, 166 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Neck tattoo with the name “Avony”. He also has tattooed on his left forearm of Praying Hands and scripture writings on his right forearm.

He is serving a two (2) year and four (4) month sentence for Possession Of A Firearm With Amunition and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle .

The offender is known to frequent the city of Toronto, Barrie and the Kitchener / Waterloo area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.