Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie
Man Serving 16 Year Sentence Hasn't Been Heard From
Be on the lookout for Robert Jones. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad says he’s skipped out on his parole and may be in the area. Jones is serving a 16 year sentence for Manslaughter, but hasn’t checked in since yesterday. He’s known to frequent Barrie, Orillia, Angus, and Collingwood. The wanted man is described as:
- male
- white
- 61 years of age
- 178 cm (5’10”)
- 98 kgs (220 lbs.)
- blue eyes
- brown and grey receding hair
- numerous tattoos on right upper arm and forearm
Call 911 if you spot him.