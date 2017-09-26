Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie

Be on the lookout for Robert Jones. The province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad says he’s skipped out on his parole and may be in the area. Jones is serving a 16 year sentence for Manslaughter, but hasn’t checked in since yesterday. He’s known to frequent Barrie, Orillia, Angus, and Collingwood. The wanted man is described as:

male

white

61 years of age

178 cm (5’10”)

98 kgs (220 lbs.)

blue eyes

brown and grey receding hair

numerous tattoos on right upper arm and forearm

Call 911 if you spot him.