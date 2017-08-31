Want Passes to the Birthday Bash??

As we wind down the 95 Days of Summer this Labour Day weekend, we roll immediately into Birthday Bash season and for the next number of weeks you’ll have chances to win your way into the most exclusive party of the year, and get the ultimate chance to Burn Your Mortgage! Or, at the very least, put a nice dent into it!

The only way to get in to the big event is to WIN a pair of passes. As you can imagine, demand is intense to score a pair of passes to the big party, but there are several ways to help increase your odds of winning those illusive Birthday Bash pass laminates.

Firstly, you need to be committed. That means taking the radio along with you wherever you go, even taking it to bed with you at night to be listening for chances to call in. Your family will become irritable and distant over time, but that attitude will change once you have control over who will be able to join you as their guest to the 29th Birthday Bash. Call in at every opportunity throughout the day and night. If you get busy signals when you call, that’s OK, just keep re-dialing for at least two minutes during each opportunity, and then simply move on to the next chance to call in. Never get disappointed or discouraged. This is all part of the end game that will be well worth the bragging rights you’ll receive later once you have the victory of receiving your passes. It’s also a good idea to enlist family and friends into your quest so that you can share a win if one comes up.

Also, keep listening for all of the various “bonus” chances to win passes. This includes web site contests where they hide a pair of passes somewhere on our web site at rock95.com that you have to scavenger hunt the site to find. There are newspaper “bonus” opportunities during the contest period, Undy-500 race, live on-location Birthday Bash remote broadcasts with chances to win passes during Barrie’s Colts night, and a long list of various other ways that you can also win passes to get yourself into the biggest party of the year and your chance to get in on the winning of more than $400,000’s worth of prizes that will all be handed out all in one night.

Winning passes can be a daunting and challenging task, but this is like the radio listening playoffs! It’s time to up your radio listening game and the first round starts this weekend. So get out there, and get YOUR Birthday Bash passes! We’ll see you there!