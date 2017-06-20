Listen Live

W.A. Fisher Auditorium May Find New Life

City Hall In Very Early Stages Of Purchase Negotiations

By News

Barrie is trying to buy the W.A. Fisher Auditorium. Council Monday night gave the thumbs up to city staff beginning the negotiation process to buy the structure, after engineers confirmed it could be spared during the demolition of the adjacent Barrie Central school.

That’s the ward’s councillor, Rose Romita, who says area residents have made their wishes clear.

Romita adds the process is in the very early stages, but it is expected the costs associated can be fully covered by fundraising. The property was bought by a Waterloo-based firm last Spring, with plans to build residential units there.

