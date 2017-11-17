Volunteer At County Long Term Care Homes and Maybe Learn a Thing or Two

Coming up tomorrow, a chance to volunteer, and maybe grow as a person too. The County of Simcoe is holding a volunteer recruitment open house tomorrow and next Saturday too, to find folks to help out at any of the four long-term care homes the County runs. Volunteers are needed to fill roles such as mean assistance, special events, or even just visiting the old folks there. Jane Sinclair, the County’s General Manager of Health and Emergency Services, says you can make a big difference here.

She adds it’s a two-way street, that the seniors can show you a thing or two.

A volunteer fair taking place tomorrow at the Simcoe Manor in Beeton, and Trillium Manor in Orillia, each running from 9am to 2pm. Next week, it’s Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene, and Sunset Manor in Collingwood, from 9am to 1pm.