Visitors to Harriett Todd Public School Find Nails In Sandbox

Orillia OPP are investigating at Harriett Todd Public School after a concerned citizen found nails buried in the sandbox. Officers arrived to the school in Orillia yesterday and have begun looking into why the nails were left there. They say school officials have been notified, and are quickly working to make sure the playground is safe again. The OPP say its important that parents be aware when taking their children to parks, of potential hazards. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 705-326-3536.