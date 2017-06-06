Viral Craigslist Ad Seeks “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ”
"minimum 18 years experience as a father"
You can find almost anything on Craigslist these days, furniture, clothes, dads…
An ad seeking a “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ” in Spokane, Washington has gone viral, for good reason.
We've reached peak Craigslist in Spokane… pic.twitter.com/VpFINASpHJ
— Lindsay Joy (@SWXLindsayJoy) June 2, 2017
If you think you fit the following criteria, and can throw in a good dad joke here and there, this job’s for you.