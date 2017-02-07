VINYL: The Tragically Hip Reissue 3 Classic Albums

After their HUGE nationally televised farewell show in the Summer of 2016. All 17 of the Tragically Hip’s records climbed up the Billboard Canadian Albums charts.

Now, the band is set to re-issue 3 of those records.

1994’s Day for Night, 1996’s Trouble at the Henhouse and 1997’s Live Between Us will all be arriving as 2xLP sets on April 21st of this year.

Vinyl lovers should be excited by this news because these particular albums are quite the rare find due to them not being re-pressed since the original releases.

You can pick your reissues up for just $29.99 CAD each either separately or in a bundle here.