Vimy Ridge 100th Anniversary

It was an important day in Canada’s history yesterday. Some say the battle at Vimy Ridge brought Canada together as a country 100 years ago.

Around 25,000 Canadians were in France over the weekend to take part in special 100th anniversary celebrations which included the Prime Minister and the Governor General. Prince Charles spoke and there was also a special delegation from Barrie led by Mayor Jeff Lehman, and included MP John Brassard and Honourary Colonel James Massie who were on hand to dedicate a special bugler statue that was made here in Barrie by Marlene Hilton Moore. The stature is similar to one that is currently at Base Borden and was presented to the town of Arras. Ties between that town and Canada were formed 100 years ago and many of the soldiers who fought there were trained at Base Borden.

Meantime, important ceremonies were also held yesterday at Base Borden with it’s ties to Vimy Ridge dating back 100 years. The Base just west of Barrie was formed 100 years ago to help soldiers train for battle during World War I and has been a vital part of Canada’s military for training ever since.

There were also about 500 students from various schools around our area who took part in the weekend ceremonies. Many who were there realized these soldiers were just their age or a little older when they went all the way over to France to fight for our freedom.

It was to be the war to end all wars, and this is why that even after 100 years, it’s important to for us to never forget the sacrifice these soldiers made so that we can enjoy the freedom we still have today.