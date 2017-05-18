Listen Live

Victoria Day

What's Open and Closed

By News
CLOSED
  • Government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores – Some agency stores will observe their normal business hours on May 23
  • Canada Post
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
  • Vaughan Mills Mall – 10am-7pm
  • Upper Canada Mall – 11am-6pm
  • some garden centres
  • convenience stores
  • some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • movie theatres
  • some micro-breweries
  • Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County (also a ‘double-up’ week)
  • BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection during the week of this holiday will occur ONE day later for the remainder of the week
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection during the week of this holiday will occur ONE day later for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: None
  • ORILLIA: None
  • COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach and Collingwood/Blue Mountains links will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND/PENEANGUISHENE: None
  • BRADFORD: None
  • CLEARVIEW: None
  • GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule
FIREWORKS

Saturday 

  • Blue Mountain Village, 10:15pm
  • Port McNicoll (Patterson Park) at dusk

Sunday

  • Canada’s Wonderland, 10pm (weather permitting)

