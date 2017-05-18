Victoria Day
What's Open and Closed
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores – Some agency stores will observe their normal business hours on May 23
- Canada Post
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
- Vaughan Mills Mall – 10am-7pm
- Upper Canada Mall – 11am-6pm
- some garden centres
- convenience stores
- some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- movie theatres
- some micro-breweries
- Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County (also a ‘double-up’ week)
- BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection during the week of this holiday will occur ONE day later for the remainder of the week
- ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection during the week of this holiday will occur ONE day later for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- BARRIE: None
- ORILLIA: None
- COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach and Collingwood/Blue Mountains links will be running as usual
- MIDLAND/PENEANGUISHENE: None
- BRADFORD: None
- CLEARVIEW: None
- GO TRANSIT: Saturday schedule
FIREWORKS
Saturday
- Blue Mountain Village, 10:15pm
- Port McNicoll (Patterson Park) at dusk
Sunday
- Canada’s Wonderland, 10pm (weather permitting)