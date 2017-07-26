Listen Live

Victims of Barrie Waterfront Robbery Urged to Contact Police

Victims and Suspects Fled Before Police Arrival

A robbery at Barrie’s waterfront and police are looking for suspects… and victims. A security guard happened upon the robbery in progress around 1:00 on the morning of July 11th, claiming one of the four suspects pointed a gun at him before everyone fled the scene. Police believe two victims were lured to the waterfront, then robbed of everything from their hats to their shoes by suspects said to be armed with a gun and baton. The victims in this case have yet to come forward, and police are urging them to do so. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

  • Male, white (16-18 yrs.)
  • Short, medium build
  • Short dark hair
  • Carrying a black handgun
  • Wearing a light colored bandana on his face, light colored baseball hat, t-shirt, pants and running shoes.

Suspect # 2

  • Male, white (16-18 yrs.)
  • Tall, slim build
  • Short dark hair
  • Wearing a light colored baseball hat, t-shirt, dark pants/jogging pants and running shoes.

Suspect # 3

  • Male, white (16-18 yrs.)
  • Tall, medium build
  • Carrying metal object or possibly expandable baton
  • Wearing a disguise over his face, a light colored hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

Suspect # 4

  • Male, white (16-18 yrs.)
  • Tall, heavy build
  • Wearing a baseball hat, grey hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

