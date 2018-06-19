Listen Live

Victim Stabbed At The End of Their Bracebridge Driveway

Serious Injuries Treated At Local Hospital

By News

A stabbing in Bracebridge. A victim was rushed to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to the OPP, after meeting an unknown suspect at the end of their driveway early last Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife, and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Peter and John Streets around 1:30 in the morning of June 12 to contact investigators.

