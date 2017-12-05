Listen Live

Victim of Fatal Wasaga Beach Crash Identified

Emily Ross Struck By a Vehicle After Leaving Her Own

The OPP have identified the victim of a Friday night fatal pedestrian collision in Wasaga Beach as Emily Ross of Port Elgin. Investigators say the 23-year-old woman got out of a vehicle on Highway 26 near Mosley St. around 11:00 Friday night, and was walking along the shoulder of the highway when she suddenly entered a live lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Any witnesses are asked to contact Huronia West OPP.

