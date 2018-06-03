Listen Live

Vehicle and suspects being sought in Bradford theft

Business owner tells police a man and woman asked to test drive a 2012 black Volkswagen Jetta and never returned

By News

A vehicle and suspects are being sought in an incident in Bradford. South Simcoe Police say they’re searching for a pair of individuals after they were called to a dealership around 5:00pm Saturday on Holland Street West. The business owner told police that around 2:30pm a man and woman arrived at the dealership in an older model black Toyota Corolla. The couple asked to test drive a 2012 black Volkswagen Jetta. The man left the scene in their Corolla and returned 15 minutes later on foot. The woman then went for a test drive with the man in the passenger seat and they didn’t return. They were last seen driving east on Holland St. West.

The man is described as..
– Caucasian
– 30-years-old
– 6′ tall, 190 lbs
– Short dark hair
– Dark beard probably unshaven
– Wearing blue jeans and a black shirt
– Spoke English

The woman’s description…

– Caucasian
– 25 to 30-years-old
– 5′ 6″ tall, 110 lbs
– Long dark hair
– Wearing a black mini skirt and black shirt
– She spoke English with a soft voice
– She had tattoos on her arms and ankles.

When it comes to the motor vehicle
– Ontario marker 866 DLC dealers plate
– 2012 black four door Volkswagen Jetta
– VIN# 3VW1K7AJ6CM305788
– Approximately 95,000 km.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.

Related posts

UPDATE: Lemur Recovered in Theft From Elmvale Jungle Zoo

Simcoe County Sports Update

No injuries sustained in Gravenhurst basement fire