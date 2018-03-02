Listen Live

Vans Warped Tour Announces 2018 Lineup

Vans Warped Tour has unveiled the lineup for its 2018 festival, which will be the […]

By Entertainment, Music

Vans Warped Tour has unveiled the lineup for its 2018 festival, which will be the 24th and final run of the punk and hardcore event. Artists set to perform at this year’s show, which includes a Toronto date on July 17 at The Flats at Budweiser Stage, are SUM 41Reel Big FishSimple PlanAll Time LowFour Year Strong3OH!3Less Than Jake, UnderoathWe The KingsThe Used, and Tonight Alive.

Hardcore acts set for the bill include Chelsea Grin, MYCHILDREN MY BRIDE, Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, and Ice Nine Kills. Check out the complete lineup below.

“I am very excited about the upcoming year. With it being the last tour, the non-profit presence will be as big as ever. Groups who have been out in the past will be coming out in more markets, and hopefully we will attract new non-profits,” comments festival representative Sierra Lyman. “With more non-profits coming out there will be more options for our audience to hopefully get involved before, during, and after the tour. I am hoping that this last year encourages non-profits to partner with bands and for bands to partner with non-profits on their own events and tours once this summer is over.”

More info and ticket sales here.

General admission tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 8th.

The 38-date tour will commence June 21st in Pomona, CA and end on August 5th in West Palm, FL. A Toronto date is set for July 17.

Image via Ted Van Pelt/Flickr

Related posts

Dallas Green And Sarah Harmer Will Pay Tribute To Gord Downie At The Junos

Greta Van Fleet To Jam With Elton John At Oscars Party

Jim Cuddy Performs Barrie

Arkells Perform At Winter Games

Listen: New Johnny Cash Tribute Album Features Chris Cornell

Billy Corgan Shares The Names Of Eight New Smashing Pumpkins Tracks

The Arkells Are Headed To South Korea…All Thanks To A Tweet

Concert Tickets!

The Smashing Pumpkins Confirm Reunion And North American Tour