Vancouver Woman Recycles Her Pumpkin In The Most Canadian Way Ever

Now that Halloween is over, you’re probably wondering what to do with your leftover carved pumpkins.

Before CBC journalist Manusha Janakiram even had a chance to think about what to do, nature took care of it for her.

With the caption “And I woke up wondering what to do with our pumpkin. Apparently it’s being taken care of” she posted a video of a deer chomping away at her pumpkin on the porch!

The clip has gone viral:

And I woke up wondering what to do with our pumpkin. Apparently it’s being taken care of pic.twitter.com/qvWZ7AWS44 — Manusha Janakiram (@mjanakiram) November 4, 2017

Other Twitter users have praised her accidental recycling method and shared their own stories of pumpkin recylcing:

We feed leftover pumpkins to cows on farm where I work. They love & so good for them. Once threw 15 to bulls & just about had bull fight! 🐃 — Jennifer Lengwin (@jenjlen) November 4, 2017

Same, except it was a squirrel! pic.twitter.com/kgvRAbtzv0 — Marty Hopkins (@MartyATX) November 5, 2017

If you don’t have a deer coming to your house and feeding on your pumpkin, you could do composting, plant the seeds, or turn it into a snack-o-lantern (a.k.a a bird feeder). Check out more ways here.