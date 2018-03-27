Listen Live

Van Goes Through Front of Downtown Barrie Convenience Store

Collision Appears Intentional

By News

Clean up, all aisles… after a minivan reportedly went through the front of a downtown Barrie convenience store. No serious injuries reported after the crash this morning, at Bayfield Convenience near the intersection with Sophia Street. Barrie Police are still trying to suss out exactly what happened, but reports suggest a man has been charged with impaired driving after it appears the collision was intentional and planned out about 15 minutes in advance of the 6:30am crash.

 

Banner Photo Courtesy Dylan Van Leeuwen

Related posts

Online Threats Lead To Charges Against Clearview Teens

County Renewing a Commitment To Area Hospitals

The Rap Sheet

Need A Job? You May Find It Today At BMC

Three Downtown Barrie Projects A Sign of A Changing Skyline

Downtown Barrie Enhancements Slated for Next Fall

Tooth-Mounted Device Watches What You Eat

The Rap Sheet

Canada Joins EU, US in Expelling Russian Diplomats