Van Goes Through Front of Downtown Barrie Convenience Store

Clean up, all aisles… after a minivan reportedly went through the front of a downtown Barrie convenience store. No serious injuries reported after the crash this morning, at Bayfield Convenience near the intersection with Sophia Street. Barrie Police are still trying to suss out exactly what happened, but reports suggest a man has been charged with impaired driving after it appears the collision was intentional and planned out about 15 minutes in advance of the 6:30am crash.

Banner Photo Courtesy Dylan Van Leeuwen