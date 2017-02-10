Vampires a Real Thing?

Listen Live

If you’d like to fill your veins with the blood of young people, you need only drain your bank account of $8,000. That’s right, young blood is now joining the ever-growing ranks of ‘cures’ that people are paying for to combat age-related diseases and even aging itself. California-based startup Ambrosia is trying to conduct a clinical trial testing the effects that blood from younger people (aged 16-to-25) has in older bodies, and hopes to convince 600 people to each pay $8,000 for a single 1.5-liter transfusion of plasma. So far, 30 suckers … er people … have had transfusions.

