Val Kilmer Can’t Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

Val Kilmer surprised his Twitter followers over the weekend with a bunch of tweets declaring his…appreciation for Cate Blanchett.

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

He went on to talk about how great a person she is:

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

…and confessed just how distracting her acting skills can be:

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

A few people Tweeted Val letting him know his tweets were a tad “Creepy”. But he shot back with:

@Ruth_Less_Lady nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from? — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Cate doesn’t have a Twitter account to see or reply to Val’s adoration. Maybe that’s the reason he’s moved on so quickly:

And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 26, 2017

He seems to have an appreciation for beautiful, talented women. Can you really blame him?

(cover photo via @valkilmer)