Val Kilmer Can’t Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

"Cate is so real it's almost unreal"

Val Kilmer surprised his Twitter followers over the weekend with a bunch of tweets declaring his…appreciation for Cate Blanchett.

He went on to talk about how great a person she is:

…and confessed just how distracting her acting skills can be:

A few people Tweeted Val letting him know his tweets were a tad “Creepy”. But he shot back with:

Cate doesn’t have a Twitter account to see or reply to Val’s adoration. Maybe that’s the reason he’s moved on so quickly:

He seems to have an appreciation for beautiful, talented women. Can you really blame him?

