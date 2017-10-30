Use Of E-Cigarettes By Teens Leads To Use of Tobacco Products – Study

Teens may start off innocently by using e-cigarettes, but a study of more than 44-thousand Grades 9 to 12 students in Ontario finds many eventually turn to tobacco products – often within a year. It’s not clear if it’s the use of e-cigarettes that leads them to cigarettes, or simply teens desire to try risky things in general. The study’s authors also wonder if teens are trying e-cigarettes before smoking because they’re easier to access.

